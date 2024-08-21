Inside Lost Frequencies’ unforgettable show at Pacha Ibiza 2024

Lost Frequencies returned to the iconic Pacha Ibiza on Monday night, 19th August 2024, delivering a performance that set the night ablaze and left fans in awe. The internationally acclaimed Belgian DJ, renowned for his global hit ‘Are You With Me‘, took to the stage for his second show of the summer, solidifying his status as one of the season’s standout acts.

Lost Frequencies: a festival favourite still on the rise

The night was charged with anticipation as Lost Frequencies captivated the audience with his signature blend of melodic house and infectious rhythms. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the debut of his latest summer single, ‘In My Bones’, which ignited the dancefloor and kept the energy levels soaring. With every track, Lost Frequencies demonstrated his mastery, seamlessly mixing vibrant hooks and lush melodies that resonated with the crowd until the early hours.

Having headlined at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Tomorrowland, UNTOLD and Dance Valley, Lost Frequencies continues to elevate his craft. His performance at Pacha Ibiza was a testament to his enduring appeal and his ability to deliver sets that leave audiences in a state of euphoric bliss.

A summer of unparalleled performances

Pacha Ibiza has curated an exceptional line-up this summer, featuring world-renowned DJs such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Kölsch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many others.

Lost Frequencies’ performance on 19th August stands out as a defining moment in a season filled with unforgettable events. His presence at Pacha Ibiza underscores the club’s reputation as a premier destination for electronic music lovers.

Moreover, Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party has been reimagined for a new era in 2024, offering a fresh yet nostalgic experience. This season, guests are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia, and Future of Freedom. Resident DJ Bora Uzer leads the charge every Saturday night, joined by a star-studded line-up of 74 guests, including icons like Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy.

Enhance your Pacha Ibiza experience with VIP Access

For those looking to elevate their Pacha Ibiza experience, VIP tables are available for booking online. This upgrade offers priority entry, bottle service, and premium views of the dancefloor, ensuring an unforgettable night of luxury and entertainment.

Pacha Ibiza stands as the world’s most iconic house music nightclub, a beacon of experiential nightlife that has shaped global club culture for over 50 years. As the birthplace of legendary DJs and the epicentre of dance music, Pacha Ibiza offers an immersive experience that seamlessly blends music, production and entertainment. The club embodies the spirit of the island, bringing together an international community of music lovers in a celebration of individuality and self-expression.

The Pacha Group is a globally recognised lifestyle brand, known for its influence in music, leisure, entertainment, hospitality and fashion. With destinations like Pacha Ibiza, Destino Pacha Hotel and El Hotel, the group encapsulates the essence of the Ibizan lifestyle—creative, carefree and infused with music. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, The Pacha Group continues to spread the spirit of Ibiza worldwide, offering a sophisticated and inclusive experience.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Pacha Ibiza experience. Book your tickets and VIP tables now to ensure your place at the heart of the summer’s most sought-after events.