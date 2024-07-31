El Carnicero: the best meat in a dreamy setting in Ibiza for the last 10 years

El Carnicero is set in a spectacular and historical Ibizan rural house with white walls, surrounded by gardens and just a stone’s throw from the city centre. The restaurant is a true oasis of peace, light and colour with immaculate attention to detail. Founded in 2015 by Max D’Andrea in the image and likeness of his original restaurant in Milan, El Carnicero has become a reference for its food and also as an intrinsic part of Ibiza’s nightlife.

El Carnicero is, above all, a temple for meat lovers. Here the spotlight is clearly on the premium ingredients, prepared with no fuss. The selection of meat is the most impressive in Ibiza, with national, European and even international cuts.

This restaurant has earned a special place in the hearts of meat lovers looking for an exceptional night out

The specialities include the T-bone and black angus tomahawk from the USA and the exquisite Argentinian sirloin, rib-eye and tenderloin, prepared on the grill under the supervision of executive chef Emanuel Gentili. This chef from Buenos Aires, who is passionate about open-fire cooking, assures us that the secret to El Carnicero’s success lies in the supreme quality of the meat.

Constant innovation

El Carnicero is never content with its success is constantly innovating to always offer its customers the best of the best. Recently, they have incorporated new premium meats such as the rib-eye and the Tenderloin, both prime USA cuts. In addition, the dessert menu has been enriched with delicacies such as its own version of the famous Italian tiramisu and a new range of home-made ice creams, which have already become firm favourites among diners.

The experience at El Carnicero goes way beyond meat. The restaurant is an authentic eclectic cosmos, where diners can choose between different settings: from formal tables dressed in tablecloths to more intimate and romantic corners, hidden among the lush vegetation. The luxurious décor, with wrought iron and wooden fittings, colourful fabrics, tear shape lamps and exquisite furniture, is complemented by lighting that plays with tones, colours and shadows that transport visitors to an idyllic world.

Nights at El Carnicero

The nights at El Carnicero are a non-stop celebration, with diverse characters, music, magic and endless stars that create a dreamlike atmosphere. The restaurant manager, Javier Rodríguez, a veteran of Ibiza’s night scene since the 1980s, is in charge of orchestrating this unique atmosphere. His experience in creating shows is reflected in the fun and happening atmosphere every night in the restaurant.

The great success of El Carnicero is largely due to the joint efforts of Javier Rodríguez and Emanuel Gentili, a discerning and serious chef when it comes to selecting his products. At El Carnicero every night is an unforgettable experience.

The nights at El Carnicero are a non-stop celebration, with diverse characters, music and magic

After ten years of commitment to excellence and its magical atmosphere, El Carnicero is not only a place to enjoy the best meat in Ibiza, but a complete experience for all the senses. This restaurant has earned a special place in the hearts of the island’s meat lovers looking for an exceptional night out.