How to survive Amnesia Closing Festival: 8 tips to enjoy two consecutive nights of epic party

The Amnesia Closing Festival is an event that draws party-goers from around the world to Ibiza for two intense nights of celebration. As one of the island’s most iconic clubs, Amnesia hosts this annual closing party to bid farewell to the season with non-stop music, electrifying atmosphere, and unforgettable memories.

With two back-to-back parties on Friday and Saturday, it’s essential to prepare yourself properly to make the most of this experience. Here are some key tips to ensure you survive and thrive during the Amnesia Closing Festival weekend.

1. Stay hydrated: water is your best friend

At the Amnesia Closing Festival, you’ll be dancing and moving for hours, which means you’ll sweat a lot. Hydration is crucial to maintaining your energy levels and preventing exhaustion. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after each night.

While it might be tempting to go for those colourful cocktails, try to alternate between alcoholic drinks and water to keep dehydration at bay. This will also help you stay sharp and enjoy the music for longer periods.

2. Dress comfortably: choose the right outfit

When planning your outfit for the Amnesia Closing Festival, style is important, but comfort should be your priority. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics that allow you to move freely and won’t weigh you down.

Ibiza’s October nights can get cool, so consider layering with a light jacket or hoodie that you can easily take off if the dance floor heats up.

Most importantly, wear comfortable shoes—trainers or cushioned sneakers are ideal to keep your feet from aching after hours of dancing. Remember, you’ll be on your feet for a long time, and blisters are the last thing you want during a two-day party marathon.

3. Pace your alcohol consumption: don’t overdo it

The Amnesia Closing Festival is famous for its festive atmosphere. While it’s tempting to indulge in the party vibe, try to pace yourself when it comes to alcohol consumption. Excessive drinking can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and even make you miss out on the fun.

Stick to a few drinks that you enjoy and sip them slowly throughout the night. By doing this, you’ll feel better and more energetic for both nights, ensuring that you don’t crash too early.

Remember, the goal is to last through two incredible nights, not just one!

4. Get proper rest: recharge between parties

One of the most important survival tips for the Amnesia Closing Festival is making time for rest between the parties. After the Friday night event, head back to your accommodation, take a refreshing shower, and get at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep.

A good night’s rest will recharge your energy, relieve muscle tension, and make sure you’re ready for round two on Saturday.

A quick nap in the afternoon before the second night is also a great idea if you’re feeling a bit drained. Rest is the secret weapon that will help you party like a pro without feeling completely wiped out.

5. Fuel up with the right food: eat smart

Eating well is key to surviving two days of the Amnesia Closing Festival. Focus on balanced meals that include carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. A good breakfast before the first party will provide you with lasting energy, while a light but nutritious dinner will prevent you from feeling sluggish.

Between the two nights, make sure to eat foods that aid in recovery, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Bananas, for instance, are great for replenishing potassium lost through sweating.

Staying nourished will keep you going strong, no matter how late into the night the party goes.

6. Freshen up with a shower: feel revitalised

After an all-night party at the Amnesia Closing Festival, there’s nothing better than a hot shower to refresh your body and mind. A morning shower after the Friday night event will help wash away the fatigue, sweat, and any lingering tiredness.

Not only will it leave you feeling revitalised, but it will also improve your mood and prepare you for the next round. If you have access to a pool or the sea, a quick dip can also be invigorating and help with muscle soreness from all the dancing.

7. Plan your transport: get home safely

After each night of the Amnesia Closing Festival, ensure you have a safe way to get back to your accommodation. Pre-book a taxi or rideshare service, or arrange for a designated driver if you’re with a group of friends.

The last thing you want is to be stuck without a ride in the early hours of the morning after an all-night rave. Planning your transport in advance will save you from unnecessary stress and ensure that you can focus on enjoying the party without any worries.

8. Dance, enjoy, and embrace the atmosphere

Above all, the Amnesia Closing Festival is about having fun and celebrating the end of the Ibiza season. The DJs, the music, the energy of the crowd—everything comes together to create a magical experience. Take time to soak in the atmosphere, connect with fellow party-goers, and most importantly, dance your heart out.

Dancing is not only a great way to enjoy the night, but it’s also a natural way to keep your energy up and stay engaged with the music. So, let go of any worries, get lost in the rhythm, and make the most of each moment on the dance floor.

The Amnesia Closing Festival is an unforgettable experience that marks the end of another incredible summer in Ibiza. With these tips, you’ll be able to pace yourself, stay energised, and make the most of both nights. By staying hydrated, eating well, getting proper rest, and keeping a positive mindset, you’ll be ready to dance the weekend away and create memories that will last a lifetime. Embrace the music, connect with new friends, and enjoy every moment of this iconic Ibiza celebration. After all, it’s not just a party—it’s a celebration of life, music, and the end of an epic season at Amnesia.