Ibiza is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and stunning beaches, is also an excellent destination for dog lovers. From sandy shores to scenic mountain hikes and pet-friendly dining spots, this beautiful island offers plenty of activities for dogs and their owners alike. Here’s how to make the most of your trip with your furry companion in Ibiza.

Beaches where dogs are welcome

One of the best things about dog-friendly Ibiza is the number of beaches where your dog is not only allowed but encouraged to join in on the fun. Although many beaches in Ibiza have restrictions on dogs during the peak summer months, there are a few designated areas where you can enjoy the sand and surf with your pet.

In Ibiza town, head to Es Viver, where dogs are allowed on the beach between the streets Quartó de Balançat and Quartó de Santa Eulària des Riu. This area provides an ideal spot to let your dog run free and enjoy the waves. The nearby neighbourhood of Ses Figueres in Talamanca also has a stretch of beach where dogs are welcome.

Dog-friendly Ibiza: discover the island with your furry friend 1

Another fantastic option is Playa des Riu in Santa Eulària, which offers a more relaxed environment away from the busier tourist areas. Finally, for those seeking a more secluded experience, the beach of Es Faralló, located near the Puig de s’Eglésia Vella in Santa Eulària, is another dog-friendly spot perfect for a peaceful outing.

Be sure to bring plenty of water, as the summer sun can be intense, and always clean up after your dog to keep these beaches welcoming for other pet owners.

Mountain walks and scenic trails

If you and your dog are fans of the great outdoors, dog-friendly Ibiza has much more to offer beyond the beaches. The island is crisscrossed with hiking trails and walking paths that are perfect for dogs. One of the joys of exploring the island on foot is discovering its varied landscapes, from rugged cliffs to lush pine forests.

The northern part of the island, with its untouched natural beauty, offers some of the best hiking routes. Trails around the areas of Es Amunts, near Sant Joan, provide a tranquil escape with stunning views of the Mediterranean. Another popular option is the Sa Talaia hike, where you and your dog can ascend to the island’s highest point and enjoy panoramic views.

Views from Sa Talaia.

For a less challenging but equally rewarding experience, the Santa Eulària river walk is a lovely, leisurely stroll that winds through picturesque landscapes and alongside the island’s only river. This shaded path is perfect for those hot summer days when your dog might need a break from the sun.

Remember to check the terrain and weather conditions before setting off, as some trails can be steep and rocky. Also, always carry water for both you and your dog, especially on longer hikes.

Dog parks across the island

When it’s time for your dog to socialise and burn off some energy, dog-friendly Ibiza boasts numerous dog parks located in every municipality. These parks offer fenced areas where your pet can run, play, and meet other dogs.

Dog-friendly Ibiza: discover the island with your furry friend 2

One of the most popular parks is located in Ibiza Town, with plenty of space for dogs to roam and dedicated play equipment for an extra dose of fun. In Santa Eulària, the local dog park is well-maintained and a favourite among both locals and visitors. Sant Antoni and Sant Josep also have parks that are easy to find and well-equipped with facilities such as benches and water stations, ensuring that both you and your dog can enjoy a relaxing break.

Dining out with your dog

After a day spent exploring the beaches or trekking through the mountains, you and your dog will likely be ready to relax and refuel. Luckily, dog-friendly Ibiza has plenty of bars and restaurants that welcome dogs, so you won’t have to leave your pet behind when you head out for a meal.

Many of the island’s beachside cafes and bars are dog-friendly, allowing you to enjoy a refreshing drink or meal while your dog relaxes at your feet. In Ibiza Town, you’ll find a growing number of establishments that welcome dogs, often providing water bowls and even the occasional treat for your furry companion. Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni also have a number of pet-friendly options, making it easy to find a spot to eat no matter where you are on the island.

Some of the best dog-friendly eateries include those with outdoor terraces, which are perfect for soaking up the island’s atmosphere. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, a traditional Spanish meal, or a casual snack, you’ll find plenty of places to dine with your dog by your side.

Practical tips for a dog-friendly Ibiza holiday

When planning your trip to dog-friendly Ibiza, keep a few practical tips in mind. Firstly, although the island is very welcoming to dogs, it’s always a good idea to check individual beach and restaurant rules ahead of time, as some restrictions may apply, especially during peak tourist season. Always ensure your dog is up to date on vaccinations and has a microchip, as required by Spanish law.

Additionally, Ibiza’s warm climate means you should take extra care to keep your dog hydrated and cool, especially during the hot summer months. Many shops sell dog-friendly sunscreen, which is particularly useful for protecting your dog’s sensitive nose and ears from the sun.

With its stunning beaches, scenic walks, and welcoming atmosphere, dog-friendly Ibiza is an ideal holiday destination for dog owners. Whether you’re soaking up the sun on a sandy beach, hiking through the island’s natural beauty, or enjoying a meal at a pet-friendly restaurant, Ibiza offers endless opportunities for both you and your dog to enjoy a memorable holiday together.