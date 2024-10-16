What are the best plans to do in Ibiza once the season is over?

Ibiza, known for its vibrant summer season of parties, beaches, and entertainment, doesn’t slow down completely when the crowds leave. As autumn sets in, the island offers a quieter, more relaxed side, making it a perfect escape for those looking for tranquillity, nature, and local culture.

With the summer season behind, the island transforms into a different world, offering experiences that are often missed during the busier months. So, what should you do once the season is over?

Explore Ibiza’s stunning natural landscape

Once the summer rush has ended, Ibiza’s natural beauty truly comes alive. Autumn and winter offer cooler temperatures, ideal for hiking and exploring the island’s countryside. One of the best ways to discover the island is by hiking one of its many trails. It has several stunning paths, such as the route to Punta Grossa, an abandoned lighthouse in the north, or the ascent to Sa Talaia, the highest point on the island, which offers impressive panoramic views.

Punta Grossa lighthouse.

Cycling is another great option, and with the roads much quieter than in the high season, it’s the perfect time to take a bike ride through the island’s picturesque villages or along its rugged coastline.

Embrace local culture

Autumn and winter give you a chance to experience the real Ibiza, far from the summer nightlife. During these months, many of the island’s towns host local festivals and events, where you can enjoy traditional music, dancing, and local cuisine. Las Dalias market, also remain open year-round, offering handmade crafts, clothes, and jewellery—a fantastic way to bring a piece of Ibiza home with you.

If you are a fan of art, the island off-season offers several opportunities to explore the island’s artistic side. The island hosts a variety of exhibitions and galleries, such as Can Art, which showcases different artists.

‘Ball pagès’, Ibiza’s traditional dance.

Discover Ibiza’s gastronomic delights

While some of the beach clubs and popular summer spots close for the season, Ibiza’s culinary scene remains vibrant throughout the year. Many restaurants remain open, especially in Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària, offering an opportunity to savour the island’s traditional food, such as ‘bullit de peix‘, a rich fish stew, or ‘sofrit pagès‘, a local meat dish.

Autumn also brings with it a bountiful harvest. Local farms often offer olive oil tastings and vineyard tours, allowing visitors to discover Ibiza’s agricultural roots. For example, the Can Rich winery near Sant Antoni offers wine tours where you can sample local wines produced using organic methods.

‘Bullit de Peix’, a typical fish stew.

Relax and unwind with wellness activities

Ibiza has long been a wellness destination, and the off-season is the best time to take advantage of the island’s peaceful atmosphere. Whether you’re interested in yoga, meditation, or spa treatments, there’s something for everyone. Many yoga retreats and wellness centres remain open throughout the year, offering everything from day sessions to week-long retreats.

You can also visit one of Ibiza’s renowned spas for a day of relaxation. Many high-end hotels keep their spa facilities open during the off-season, offering treatments such as massages, facials, and hydrotherapy, ensuring you leave feeling rejuvenated.

What are the best plans to do in Ibiza once the season is over? 1

Visit historic sites

With fewer tourists around, this is the perfect time to explore Ibiza’s historical treasures. The island’s capital, Ibiza Town, is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila, a medieval fortress with cobblestone streets, ancient walls, and breath-taking views over the town and harbour. Wander through its narrow streets, visit the Cathedral of Santa Maria, and explore the Archaeological Museum to delve into the island’s rich history.

Other must-see sites include the Punic Necropolis of Puig des Molins, where you can discover ancient burial sites, and the caves of Can Marçà in Port de Sant Miquel, an impressive underground cave system that offers guided tours year-round.

Necropolis of Puig des Molins.

Take advantage of Ibiza’s mild winter climate

Ibiza benefits from a mild Mediterranean climate, even during the winter months, making it an ideal location for those looking to escape colder European weather. The island offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, from exploring its sandy beaches, such as Cala Nova and Benirràs, to water sports like kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding. While the sea might be a bit cool for swimming, the clear skies and sunshine make outdoor activities pleasant.

During the quieter months, you can also enjoy Ibiza’s sunset spots without the crowds. Benirràs Beach becomes a serene place to watch the sun dip below the horizon. Or head to the famous Es Vedrà viewpoint for an unforgettable winter sunset experience.

Sunset with es Vedrà in the background.

Ibiza may be known for its buzzing summer season, but it’s during the off-season that the island truly reveals its hidden gems. So, if you’re planning a trip to Ibiza outside the usual tourist season, rest assured that there’s no shortage of things to do and see on this beautiful Mediterranean island.