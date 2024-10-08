Cala de Bou celebrates its 2024 festivities with a packed programme

Cala de Bou is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual festivities, offering a wide array of activities for all ages throughout the month of October. This year’s programme, organised by the Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Hall, promises to be one of the most exciting and diverse celebrations yet, with events aimed at fostering community spirit and welcoming the autumn season with joy and unity.

Central to the festivities is the grand celebration on the 12th of October, which marks the pinnacle of the events with religious ceremonies, music, food, and entertainment.

Highlights of Cala de Bou’s festivities

From early October, Cala de Bou and Port des Torrent will come alive with an assortment of cultural, sporting, and family-oriented activities. Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the various events that reflect the traditions and vibrant community spirit of the area.

The festivities kicked off on the 6th of October with a Petanca Tournament, organised by the Club de Petanca Cala de Bou. This popular event invited participants to compete in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere, fostering camaraderie amongst players and spectators.

Cala de Bou is close to Sant Antoni.

On the 10th of October, the official ‘Pregón‘, delivered by Verónica San Juan, will mark the formal opening of the festival. The event will take place in a specially installed tent at the children’s park on Calle des Caló, accompanied by a performance from San Juan herself. This is followed by an exciting day on the 11th of October, with inflatable castles for children in the park, a dramatic reading of ‘Cristóbal Colón, El Último Viaje‘, and a live concert at Caló de s’Oli featuring local band Ibossim and renowned performers Alazán and Juan Salazar.

The big day: 12th of October

The 12th of October is the focal point of the Cala de Bou festivities, featuring a host of events that cater to both the religious and the festive aspects of the celebration.

The day begins at 11:00 am with a mass held in the children’s park, accompanied by the ‘Hermandad Nuestra Señora del Rocío’ de Sant Antoni and traditional ‘ball pagès‘ dancing, showcasing the island’s rich cultural heritage. Following the religious service, attendees are invited to join in a celebratory gathering, courtesy of the Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Hall.

At 1:30 pm, the highly anticipated IV Soul Food Fest takes place, dedicated to American music and cuisine. The event, held outside the Caló de s’Oli auditorium, features live performances from talented artists such as Laretha Weathersby, Five Guys Walk Into A Bar, and Betterman DJ, ensuring an afternoon of soulful tunes and delicious food in a vibrant setting.

The Caló de s’Oli auditorium hosts concerts throughout the year.

In the late afternoon, from 5:00 pm onwards, a series of family-friendly events unfold. The Association of Women of Cala de Bou will host a chocolate feast to raise funds for the Spanish Cancer Association, while magician Albert will perform his family magic show, ‘La Capsa Màgica‘, offering a mesmerising spectacle that promises to captivate both young and old. Simultaneously, inflatable castles will be set up once again at the park, providing endless entertainment for children.

At 6:30 pm, the Batuca Anjana from the Casa de Cantabria de Valencia will bring its energetic percussion rhythms to Cala de Bou, followed by a fiery performance by the flamenco troupe Ole de Verdad at 8:30 pm. The flamenco group, featuring singer Mati González, guitarist José Ángel Muñiz, dancer Manuel de la Lola, and percussionist Luis Amador, will mesmerise the audience with an authentic display of traditional Spanish flamenco music and dance.

More to come: the weekend and beyond

Although the 12th of October is the highlight, the celebrations continue throughout the weekend and beyond. On the 13th of October, activities such as the XII Trofeo BTT cycling race, a t-shirt painting workshop for children and their grandparents, and a family pirate show performed by Stromboli Company ensure that the excitement carries on. Sports enthusiasts can also look forward to the Ibiza Championship of Pilota and a solidarity bingo hosted by Ibiza IN.

The festivities conclude with a series of community-focused events later in the month, including a nocturnal walk from Cala de Bou to Cala Bassa on the 18th of October, and a musical tour of local bars, CdB Express, on the 26th of October.

Cala de Bou celebrates its 2024 festivities with a packed programme 1

Embracing tradition and togetherness

The festivities of Cala de Bou are much more than just a celebration; they are an opportunity for the community to come together, honour their traditions, and create new memories. As Mayor Vicent Roig Tur highlighted in his welcome message, the festival is a testament to the spirit of unity and collaboration that defines Cala de Bou and Port des Torrent. Through these events, the residents of Cala de Bou continue to strengthen their bonds, not only during the festive season but throughout the year.

This year’s programme is sure to leave a lasting impression, as it brings together the best of Cala de Bou’s cultural, social, and recreational offerings, ensuring that the 2024 festivities will be remembered for years to come.