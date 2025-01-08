The winter sales in Ibiza are the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your home, and find great bargains for the whole family. With discounts across high-street fashion brands and home décor stores, visiting Ibiza during the sales season is an experience no savvy shopper should miss.

When do the winter sales in Ibiza start?

In Spain, the winter sales traditionally begin after Epiphany. In 2025, they officially started on 7th January, with many online stores offering early deals from 6th January.

The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 1

The sales typically continue until the end of February, giving plenty of time to enjoy great discounts at your favourite stores.

Best fashion stores for winter sales in Ibiza

Men’s and women’s clothing

The winter sales in Ibiza offer significant discounts at popular fashion stores along Bartolomé Roselló Avenue and Vara de Rey in Ibiza Town. These areas are home to some of the most recognisable fashion brands:

Zara : a go-to for contemporary fashion staples, Zara’s winter sales include markdowns on coats, dresses, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

: a go-to for contemporary fashion staples, Zara’s winter sales include markdowns on coats, dresses, shoes, and accessories for men and women. Mango : known for its chic yet timeless designs, Mango’s sales offer discounts on everything from casual knitwear to office-ready outfits.

: known for its chic yet timeless designs, Mango’s sales offer discounts on everything from casual knitwear to office-ready outfits. Massimo Dutti : for those seeking luxury at a bargain, Massimo Dutti’s winter discounts make their tailored suits, cashmere coats, and silk blouses more accessible.

: for those seeking luxury at a bargain, Massimo Dutti’s winter discounts make their tailored suits, cashmere coats, and silk blouses more accessible. Intimissimi : whether you’re looking for lace lingerie or cosy thermal pieces, Intimissimi’s sales cover a wide range of delicate and practical apparel.

: whether you’re looking for lace lingerie or cosy thermal pieces, Intimissimi’s sales cover a wide range of delicate and practical apparel. Bershka : trendsetters love Bershka for its streetwear-inspired looks. The winter sales offer big reductions on their bold jackets, trendy jeans, and accessories.

: trendsetters love Bershka for its streetwear-inspired looks. The winter sales offer big reductions on their bold jackets, trendy jeans, and accessories. Pull&Bear: from relaxed hoodies to versatile trainers, Pull&Bear is ideal for those looking to refresh their casual wardrobe during the sales.

The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 2

Exclusive women’s fashion

Ibiza’s winter sales include women-focused stores that offer irresistible discounts on trendy and comfortable pieces:

Oysho : activewear, pyjamas, and stylish loungewear dominate Oysho’s collections. The winter sales make their cashmere-blend sweaters and gym sets even more tempting.

: activewear, pyjamas, and stylish loungewear dominate Oysho’s collections. The winter sales make their cashmere-blend sweaters and gym sets even more tempting. Stradivarius : this brand blends casualwear with stylish sophistication, making their sale coats, blouses, and handbags perfect for upgrading your wardrobe.

: this brand blends casualwear with stylish sophistication, making their sale coats, blouses, and handbags perfect for upgrading your wardrobe. Women’s Secret : whether you need everyday lingerie or special nightwear, Women’s Secret’s sales are the ideal time to stock up on high-quality pieces.

: whether you need everyday lingerie or special nightwear, Women’s Secret’s sales are the ideal time to stock up on high-quality pieces. Etam: with French-inspired designs, Etam’s sales offer affordable yet luxurious lingerie sets, plush robes, and pyjama collections.

The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 3

Best stores for kids and teens

If you’re shopping for children or teenagers, Ibiza’s winter sales include amazing deals at these popular stores:

Zara Kids : known for combining practicality and style, Zara Kids offers discounted winter jackets, cute outfits, and comfortable footwear for children of all ages.

: known for combining practicality and style, Zara Kids offers discounted winter jackets, cute outfits, and comfortable footwear for children of all ages. Mango Teen: perfect for trendy teens, Mango Teen’s collection of graphic sweaters, casual dresses, and footwear becomes even more appealing with winter sale discounts.

Home décor and lifestyle deals

The winter sales in Ibiza also cater to those looking to spruce up their living spaces:

Zara Home : known for its contemporary home essentials, Zara Home’s sale offers markdowns on everything from soft bedding to stylish tableware and decorative pieces.

: known for its contemporary home essentials, Zara Home’s sale offers markdowns on everything from soft bedding to stylish tableware and decorative pieces. Natura: famous for its boho-inspired home accessories, Natura’s sales include discounts on items like eco-friendly candles, woven throws, and artisanal decorations.

The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 4

Shopping tips for Ibiza winter sales

If you’re planning a shopping spree during the winter sales in Ibiza, here are some tips to optimise your experience:

Search for discounts online first: check each store’s website the evening before the official start of the sales for early online deals. Arrive early to popular stores: shopping early helps you avoid crowds and gives you a better chance of finding sought-after pieces. Visit key shopping areas: concentrate your visit on main areas such as Bartolomé Roselló Avenue and Vara de Rey to make the most of your time. Stick to a budget: sales can be overwhelming, so plan your purchases to avoid unnecessary spending.

Why visit Ibiza during winter?

Winter in Ibiza offers more than just great shopping deals. The island’s mild weather—averaging around 15°C (59°F)—makes January and February perfect for exploring cultural landmarks like Dalt Vila or enjoying a stroll along Talamanca Beach.

Many cafés and restaurants remain open during winter, making it easy to combine a day of shopping with a relaxing coffee break at Croissant Show or a scenic lunch at Cappuccino Café.

The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 5 The winter sales 2025 are here! Discover everything you need to know to grab unbeatable bargains in Ibiza 6

Get to know Ibiza and fill your wardrobe at the best price

The winter sales in Ibiza are an unmissable event for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe or home décor at unbeatable prices. From popular fashion stores like Zara, Mango, and Bershka to home décor favourites like Zara Home and Natura, there’s something for every shopper. Whether you’re hunting for trendy apparel, cosy loungewear, or chic homeware, Ibiza’s winter sales offer a perfect mix of style and savings.

By combining the excitement of bargain hunting with the island’s peaceful winter atmosphere, your visit to Ibiza during the winter sales season will be both stylish and unforgettable.