Taste Italy without leaving Ibiza: Top 3 best Italian restaurants on the island

If you’re a fan of Italian restaurants, Ibiza offers an impressive variety of options. Whether you’re looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, traditional Tuscan dishes or a relaxed Italian dining experience, these three restaurants—Pizzeria Adiós, Il Dek Italian Bistrot and Can Pizza—are some of the best on the island.

Here’s a closer look at each one, including their standout dishes, location and other key details to help you plan your visit.

1. Pizzeria Adiós: a classic Italian restaurant in the heart of Ibiza

Located in the bustling La Marina district of Ibiza Town, Pizzeria Adiós is famed for its traditional Neapolitan pizza, which is cooked to perfection in true Italian fashion. Nestled next to the historic Mercat Vell, the restaurant offers a stunning view of Dalt Vila’s ancient walls, making it an ideal spot to enjoy a meal while soaking in the atmosphere of Ibiza’s vibrant port area.

The menu here is a tribute to Naples and Diego Armando Maradona, with pizzas made using authentic ingredients such as San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella.

The pizzas are known for their characteristic raised edge, and crowd favourites include the Diavola, featuring spicy salami, and a luxurious black truffle pizza. If you’re in the mood for a lighter meal, you can opt for the caprese salad or a selection of vegetable carpaccio.

Pizzeria Adiós combines casual dining with a lively atmosphere, particularly in the summer when both locals and tourists flock to its terrace.

How to get there:

From Ibiza Town : located right in the heart of town, it’s just a short walk from the port area.

: located right in the heart of town, it’s just a short walk from the port area. From Sant Antoni : about a 20-minute drive via the PM-803 highway.

: about a 20-minute drive via the PM-803 highway. From Playa d’en Bossa: a quick 10-minute drive along the C-731 road.

2. Il Dek Italian Bistrot: a tuscan delight among Italian restaurants

For those who appreciate Tuscan cuisine, Il Dek Italian Bistrot is a must-visit. Located in a prime spot near the Portal de Ses Taules, this restaurant blends an intimate setting with traditional Italian cooking.

The menu offers a range of classic pasta dishes such as tagliolini with butter and black truffle and spaghetti alle vongole, alongside a selection of meat and seafood dishes that showcase the best of Italian culinary traditions.

One of the standout items on the menu is the bistecca alla fiorentina, made with Galician beef, as well as the beef Rossini, served with foie gras and black truffle. For seafood lovers, the roasted cod with chickpeas is highly recommended.

Il Dek also boasts an impressive wine list, featuring both Italian and French wines. Whether you’re visiting for a special occasion or a casual meal, the elegant terrace and refined menu make Il Dek one of the top Italian restaurants in Ibiza.

How to Get There:

From Ibiza Town : conveniently located within the old town, it’s easily accessible by foot.

: conveniently located within the old town, it’s easily accessible by foot. From Sant Josep : a 15-minute drive along the PM-803.

: a 15-minute drive along the PM-803. From Sant Antoni: a 25-minute drive via the PM-803.

3. Can Pizza: the place to enjoy a delicious pizza at any time of the year

If you’re in the mood for something slightly more laid-back yet equally delicious, Can Pizza in Sant Jordi is a great choice. Known for its casual atmosphere and excellent value, this restaurant offers an impressive range of pizzas, including the popular four cheese and the mortadella with burrata and pistachios.

Located on Carrer dels Pirineus, Can Pizza is perfect for families or groups looking for a relaxed dining experience. Their pizzas, crafted with high-quality ingredients, are baked to perfection, and the friendly service makes it a popular spot for both locals and visitors. The restaurant also features outdoor seating, making it a perfect spot for a leisurely meal on a warm day.

Can Pizza is typically open year-round, offering consistent quality no matter the season.

How to get there:

From Ibiza Town : a 15-minute drive along the C-731.

: a 15-minute drive along the C-731. From Sant Antoni : a 10-minute drive via the PM-803.

: a 10-minute drive via the PM-803. From Playa d’en Bossa: around 20 minutes by car via the C-731.

Whether you’re craving authentic Neapolitan pizza, a hearty Tuscan meal or something in between, these three Italian restaurants in Ibiza offer something for every palate. With convenient locations, standout dishes and a mix of casual and elegant dining environments, Pizzeria Adiós, Il Dek Italian Bistrot and Can Pizza each provide a unique taste of Italy in the heart of this beautiful island.

So next time you’re in Ibiza, make sure to stop by in these Italian restaurants and indulge in some of the best Italian food the island has to offer.