Planning to attend Ibiza’s 2025 opening parties? Discover all the direct flights from the UK

The Ibiza club opening parties, taking place from 25 to 27 April 2025, is the ultimate start to the island’s legendary party season. Iconic venues like Pacha, Ushuaïa, and Hï Ibiza will welcome music lovers from across the globe for unforgettable nights filled with world-class DJs and electrifying energy.

If you’re travelling from the UK, you’ll be pleased to know that multiple airlines offer direct flights to Ibiza, ensuring a smooth journey to the White Island. Here’s a detailed guide to help you choose the best option for your trip, along with tips for booking your flight and making the most of your time on the island.

Direct lights from London to Ibiza

London is a hub for Ibiza-bound flights, offering a range of options to suit every budget:

British Airways (Gatwick)

British Airways provides a premium experience with direct flights from London Gatwick to Ibiza. Return fares for the opening weekend start at approximately €300 , making it a great choice for those who value comfort. With British Airways, you’ll enjoy amenities like complimentary in-flight refreshments, generous baggage allowances, and a seamless travel experience.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, Ryanair operates direct flights from London Stansted to Ibiza, with return tickets starting at just €115 . While the base fare is low, be mindful of additional fees for checked baggage, seat selection, and onboard purchases. Travellers who pack light and plan ahead can enjoy significant savings with this airline.

EasyJet offers direct flights from London Luton, with fares starting at around €120 for a return journey. Known for its reliable service and competitive pricing, EasyJet is a popular choice for flexible travel. With multiple flight times available, it’s easy to plan your trip to suit your schedule.

Direct flights from Manchester to Ibiza

For travellers in the north of England, Manchester offers excellent connections to Ibiza:

Jet2 and Ryanair

Both Jet2 and Ryanair operate direct flights from Manchester to Ibiza, with return fares starting at €400. Jet2 is known for its excellent customer service and holiday packages, while Ryanair appeals to those prioritising low-cost travel. Regardless of your choice, Manchester’s frequent connections ensure you’ll find a flight that fits your needs.

Direct flights from Leeds to Ibiza

Yorkshire residents can also enjoy direct flights to Ibiza, with options from Leeds Bradford Airport:

Jet2 and Ryanair

Travellers from Leeds can choose between Jet2 and Ryanair, with return fares beginning at €185. Jet2 is particularly popular among holidaymakers for its reliability, while Ryanair’s affordable pricing makes it an attractive choice for budget-conscious travellers.

How to book flights for Ibiza’s opening parties

With thousands of partygoers heading to Ibiza for this iconic weekend, flights can sell out fast. Here are some tips to ensure you secure the best deal:

Book as early as possible: flights for the opening weekend are in high demand, so book your tickets as soon as you’ve decided to attend. Early bookings often come with the best prices. Set up price alerts: use flight comparison websites or apps to monitor price changes. Setting up alerts can help you snag a deal if prices drop. Travel light: if you’re only heading to Ibiza for the weekend, consider travelling with hand luggage to save on baggage fees. Most airlines allow carry-on bags for free or at a lower cost than checked luggage. Compare total costs: while budget airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet advertise low fares, additional fees for extras like luggage, seat selection, and food can add up. Compare the total cost of your trip before booking. Choose convenient flight times: to maximise your time in Ibiza, look for flights that arrive early and depart late. This way, you’ll have more time to enjoy the island’s beaches and nightlife.

What to expect during Ibiza’s opening weekend

Ibiza’s opening weekend is one of the most exciting events of the year. Expect a packed schedule of parties featuring the world’s top DJs, incredible light shows, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Top venues : Clubs like Ushuaïa , Hï Ibiza , and Pacha will host unforgettable opening parties. Each venue offers a unique experience, from Amnesia’s famous open-air terrace to Pacha’s glamorous dance floors.

Daytime fun: Ibiza isn't just about the nightlife. During the day, relax on the island's beautiful beaches like Playa d'en Bossa or Cala Comte, explore the charming streets of Dalt Vila, or indulge in Mediterranean cuisine at local restaurants.

Balanced itinerary: for those who want a mix of partying and relaxation, Ibiza offers plenty of options. Visit tranquil spots like Sant Joan de Labritja or the lush Ibiza countryside to recharge before the next party.

Why Ibiza’s club opening weekend is a must-attend

The opening weekend is more than just a series of club nights—it’s a celebration of music, energy, and the spirit of Ibiza. With direct flights from London, Manchester, and Leeds, getting to Ibiza is easier than ever. Whether you’re a seasoned clubber or a first-timer, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

Secure your flights now, plan your itinerary, and prepare for an epic weekend on the White Isle. From sunrise beach sessions to iconic DJ sets, Ibiza’s opening weekend is the ultimate way to kick off your summer.

Plan your trip now and get ready to dance under Ibiza’s starry skies!