How to enjoy Ibiza during the 2024 closing parties weekend without stepping into a club

The famous closing parties of Ibiza’s top clubs are a magnet for electronic music lovers from around the world, with epic events at renowned venues like Amnesia, Pacha Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa, and DC10. These parties mark the end of the island’s vibrant summer season, drawing thousands to the Mediterranean shores.

But if you’re planning to visit Ibiza during this busy weekend without any interest in the clubbing scene, rest assured—there are plenty of ways to enjoy the island without getting caught up in the festivities. Here’s your ultimate guide to a peaceful, relaxing, and authentic Ibiza experience, even during the closing parties.

Ushuaïa Ibiza.

What to expect during the closing parties weekend

Before diving into alternative plans, it’s essential to understand the timeline of the closing parties. Amnesia kicks off its Closing Festival on Friday, 11th October, from 10 pm, and continues on Saturday, 12th October, starting at 9 pm. Pacha Ibiza will host events every night until Sunday, 13th October. Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza will throw their parties on Saturday, 12th October, with Ushuaïa beginning at 1 pm and Hï Ibiza starting at 11 pm. Finally, DC10 wraps up the weekend with its party on Monday, 14th October, from 4 pm.

With these events on the calendar, you can easily plan your activities to avoid crowded areas and traffic hotspots.

Explore Ibiza’s natural beauty on Friday

On Friday, the daytime is perfect for exploring Ibiza’s stunning coastline and natural landscapes. With the main closing parties taking place later at night, you’ll have the freedom to roam around the island’s quieter corners. Head to Cala Comte or Cala d’Hort for serene beach vibes and breathtaking views of Es Vedrà. Alternatively, hike through the rugged trails of Sa Talaia, Ibiza’s highest peak, for panoramic vistas of the island.

Cala d’Hort.

If you’re keen on exploring Ibiza’s rich history, Dalt Vila, the old town of Ibiza City, is a UNESCO World Heritage site worth visiting. Wander through its cobbled streets, ancient walls, and picturesque viewpoints. Another fascinating spot is the Phoenician settlement of Sa Caleta, which offers a glimpse into the island’s ancient past.

As the evening approaches, it’s wise to avoid the area between Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni, where Amnesia is situated, as well as the Ibiza Port, home to Pacha. Instead, opt for a quieter dinner in Santa Eulària or Sant Josep, or venture north to Sant Joan for a peaceful meal. Make sure to book a taxi in advance, as demand is high during the closing parties weekend.

Sant Joan.

Escape the crowds on Saturday

Saturday is one of the busiest days of the closing parties weekend, with both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza hosting events in Playa d’en Bossa. To avoid the partygoers, steer clear of this area and head to the island’s more tranquil beaches, such as Cala Xarraca or Benirràs in the north. These secluded spots are ideal for a relaxing day under the sun, far from the bustling crowds.

In the evening, the same advice from Friday applies: stay away from the busy routes near Amnesia, Pacha, and the road connecting Ibiza Town with Sant Josep, as traffic can be heavy due to the clubbing events. Consider dining in smaller villages like Sant Carles or Santa Gertrudis, where you’ll find charming local restaurants and a more laid-back atmosphere.

Santa Gertrudis.

Enjoy a calmer Sunday

With only Pacha holding a party on Sunday morning, much of the island will be quieter during the day. This is an excellent opportunity to explore the beautiful countryside, with its almond groves, pine forests, and rural landscapes. A visit to Sant Joan allows you to experience the island’s natural side in a unique way, as you walk through scenic trails.

Sunday is also the perfect day to visit Ibiza’s famous hippy markets. The Las Dalias market in Sant Carles offers an array of handcrafted goods, vibrant fabrics, and local art. It’s a great place to pick up souvenirs and enjoy live music in a chilled-out atmosphere, away from the party scene.

Las Dalias Hippy Market.

In the evening, as Pacha’s event tapers off, avoiding the immediate surroundings of the club is recommended, but most other parts of the island will be more peaceful, making it a good time to explore Ibiza Town.

Steer clear of the DC10 buzz on Monday

By Monday, the focus shifts to DC10, where the final closing party kicks off from 4 pm. Located on the road to Ses Salines, the club can create congestion in this area. For a more tranquil experience, opt for beaches like Cala Mastella or Cala Llonga, which are further from the DC10 crowd and offer stunning coastal views.

Cala Mastella.

Tips for a stress-free stay during the closing parties

Book transportation in advance: finding a taxi can be challenging during the closing parties weekend, so it’s best to pre-book your rides or rent a car to ensure smooth travel across the island.

Choose accommodation wisely: if you're seeking peace and quiet, consider staying in areas like Santa Eulària, the north coast, or the inland village of Sant Llorenç. These areas are far from the clubbing hotspots and offer a more serene environment.

Plan around peak party times: familiarise yourself with the party schedule to avoid peak traffic hours and crowded zones, especially in the evenings and around Playa d'en Bossa, Ibiza Town, and the DC10 area.

Enjoy Ibiza’s other side

Even during one of Ibiza’s most famous weekends, there are many ways to experience the island’s charm without setting foot in a club. By planning your activities strategically and exploring lesser-known spots, you can enjoy a peaceful getaway amidst the closing parties chaos. From serene beaches and historic sites to quaint villages and scenic hikes, Ibiza offers a wealth of experiences for every type of traveller—even those who prefer to keep the music at a distance.