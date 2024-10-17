4 spectacular driving routes to explore Ibiza

Ibiza is home to countless attractions, and one of the best ways to explore them is by taking scenic driving routes that go from its famous beaches to its rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, these routes allow you to uncover some of the island’s hidden gems at your own pace. With a vehicle, you can venture beyond the usual tourist spots and discover lesser-known enclaves that showcase Ibiza’s natural beauty and history.

Here are four captivating driving routes that will take you through different parts of the island, each offering its own unique experience.

1. The route through the south

For a blend of history and natural beauty, the southern part of the island offers one of the best driving routes to explore. Begin your journey at the Ses Salines Natural Park, a haven of natural beauty and wildlife. A must-see here is Es Cavallet Beach, a peaceful spot where you can relax and enjoy a meal at one of the nearby beachside restaurants.

After enjoying the tranquillity of the beach, drive towards the historic Torre des Savinar. This ancient watchtower offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, and on a clear day, you can even see the coastline of Formentera in the distance. It’s an ideal stop for anyone who appreciates history and panoramic vistas.

Es Cavallet beach.

Continuing along the southern driving route, head to Playa d’en Bossa, one of the island’s most famous beaches. Known for its long stretch of sand and shallow waters, this beach is a favourite among families. Whether you’re here to swim or simply relax at one of the many beach bars, Playa d’en Bossa never disappoints.

End your journey with a visit to Cala d’Hort, a picture-perfect beach renowned for its views of Es Vedrà, an iconic islet shrouded in myth. This spot is perfect for a peaceful end to your southern route, with the sun setting over the island.

Cala d’Hort.

2. Exploring the tranquillity of the north

For a more serene and secluded experience, the northern part of the island offers a peaceful escape, making it one of the most enjoyable driving routes in Ibiza. Start your journey in Sant Joan de Labritja, a charming village often called ‘the white village’ for its traditional whitewashed buildings. From here, the route takes you through the untouched landscapes of northern Ibiza.

Next, drive to Cala Xarraca, a hidden gem perfect for snorkelling. The crystal-clear waters and rocky seabed are teeming with marine life, making it a great spot for underwater exploration. This quiet beach feels like a world away from the busier southern shores.

Sant Joan village.

Your next stop along this northern driving route is Portinatx, where you’ll find the family-friendly beaches of S’Arenal Petit and S’Arenal Gros. These beaches are ideal for a relaxed afternoon with the kids, as they offer soft sand and gentle, shallow waters.

To wrap up your northern adventure, head to Benirràs beach. This is the perfect place to relax as the day comes to an end. Depending on the time of year, you may catch a spectacular sunset, accompanied by the sound of local musicians drumming into the night.

Cala Xarraca.

3. Family-friendly driving routes in Santa Eulària

If you’re travelling with children, a driving route through the Santa Eulària area is ideal. Start your journey at Cala Boix, a quieter beach known for its distinctive dark sand. This beach is great for a morning of sunbathing or a relaxing dip in the sea.

Next, continue your route towards Cala Nova, another family-friendly beach with calm waters perfect for children to play safely. After spending the morning by the sea, drive into the heart of Santa Eulària des Riu for lunch. This lively town is packed with restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines, as well as charming ice cream parlours that are sure to be a hit with the kids.

Cala Nova.

Before heading back to Ibiza Town, make sure to stop at Dalt Vila, the historic walled city of Ibiza. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Dalt Vila’s cobbled streets and ancient architecture are a highlight of any visit. Explore the town’s museums and enjoy the views from the top of the walls.

4. The stunning west coast

For those looking to enjoy some of Ibiza’s most famous beaches, the west coast offers one of the most breathtaking driving routes on the island. Start with a visit to Cala Salada and Cala Saladeta, two stunning beaches that are just a short drive apart. These two beaches are popular among both locals and visitors for their clear waters and picturesque settings.

In the afternoon, continue west to Cala Bassa and Cala Tarida, both of which offer vibrant beach clubs and crystal-clear waters. Cala Bassa, in particular, is famous for its soft sand and lively atmosphere.

Cala Saladeta.

Finally, end your day at Cala Comte, a beach renowned for its spectacular sunsets. If you’re visiting in the right season, this is the perfect spot to watch the sun dip below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the sea. It’s the ideal conclusion to a day of exploring the island’s western coastline.

These four driving routes offer a glimpse into the diverse landscapes and attractions of Ibiza. Whether you’re seeking history, nature, or family fun, exploring the island by car provides the flexibility to discover its hidden corners and iconic spots at your own pace.